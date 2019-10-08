Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:50 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 3834 Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a scam. -2:34 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 9760 Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report of a scam.

-1:49 p.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search in the 15000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Orange Township.

-12:47 p.m.: missing person. Deputies responded to the report a 3-year-old had not been seen in 30 minutes at 15045 Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, “Deputy Bleigh and K-9 Bandit started the search at the front of the house, and within 10 minutes Bandit had located the child. This is exactly why we have dog units; watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him. I would like to thank Frank and Bandit for a job well done, and it was so amazing to watch this unfold.”

-12:38 p.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist another unit in the unit block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-11:42 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 8000 block of Wright Puthoff Road.

-12:08 a.m.: man with knife. Deputies were with Sidney Police on the report of a man with a knife at 105 Hill Ave. in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-10:58 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Dickels Lawn Care on state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone was trying to steal gas from the business.

-6:17 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 8902 North St. in Van Buren Township on the report of a scam resulting in the theft of money.

-4:34 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 6530 Main St. in Perry Township on the report of harassment.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:26 p.m.

Chyenne Faith Remley, 27, 1515 Kenwood St., Apt. 10, Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Leonard Street, in Perry Township, when she was struck in the intersection of Main Street by the southbound vehicle on Main Street that was driven by Tiffany Marie Crim, 21, 6688 Palestine St., Pemberton.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 8400 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

-10:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-11:36 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to confirm an oven fire was out at 318 S. Mill St., Unit 306, in Dinsmore Township.

-10:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Fort Loramie Fire responded to general fire alarm at 8484 State Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:37 p.m.: fire alarm. Fort Loramie Fire responded to general fire alarm at the Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School in McLean Township.

-3:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11400 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-7:27 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

