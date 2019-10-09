Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:022 a.m.: warrant. Tessa Lou Copeland, 23, 1527 E. Court St., was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-4:47 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side window on a vehicle was reported damaged at 121 Brooklyn Ave. The damage is set at $300.

-1:12 p.m.: burglary. Police received a report of a burglary at 301 S. Main Ave.

-9:35 a.m.: theft. Miscellaneous clothing, valued at $600, was reported stolen at Super Laundry on Michigan Street.

Crashes

David Michael Weirauch, 33, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday after at 8:25 a.m.

Weirauch was traveling eastbound on Russell Road approaching Vandemark Road when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the stop sign in front of him.

The other vehicle was driven by Michelle M. Stephens, 42, 10971 W. Russell Road.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:39 p.m.

Cheri A. Epperson, 57, 1174 Westwood Drive, told police she was southbound on County Road 25 and was turning right onto Water Street when she was hit on the passenger side by Roger L. Gross, 54, 740 River Road, who was operating a bicycle on the sidewalk headed south on County Road 25A.

Gross told police he was traveling southbound on County Road 25A on the sidewalk when his brakes failed at the intersection of Water Street, causing him to strike the side of Epperson’s vehicle.

A witness told police the light was red for both Gross and Epperson when Epperson made a turn without stopping and hit Gross in the crosswalk.

Police were unable to determine who was at fault so no citation was issued.

• Kristen Penny, 35, 311 Maple St, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:14 p.m.

Penny was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she attempted to make a left turn into the private drive of VP Racing on Michigan Street when she was struck by the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Robin R. Carr, 44, of Pemberton.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-:56 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-12:40 a.m. to 4:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

TUESDAY

-7:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-2:32 to 7:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

