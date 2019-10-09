Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10275 Millcreek Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

-1:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 29 on the report a vehicle crashed into the front of a house.

-11:45 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 222 Elizabeth St. in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of a guitar.

TUESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Cardo Road at Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

-4:05 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an alleged assault.

-3:28 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 29 in McLean Township on the report a truck rolled back into the lake.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-6:38 p.m.: fire. Russia and Fort Loramie Fire Departments were dispatched to Darke County on the report of a fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

