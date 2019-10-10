Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:30 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

-6:05 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a vehicle hit a tow hitch in the road in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road in Clinton Township.

-1:51 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-9:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Rangeline Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to the report of a crash at West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasw Court in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.