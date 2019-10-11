Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:23 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 4973 State Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a scam call.

-11:16 a.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

-10:09 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched 10240 Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report of a scam call.

-7:40 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the report of scratches on a semitrailer that was parked at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-8:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-5:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a combine hit a pole in the 1000 block of Kelch Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-4:12 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched Canal Street at West Pike Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Gregory Hutchinson, 56, of Cleveland, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Hutchinson was traveling southbound at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75 when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the median and hit the cable barrier.

Hutchinson was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health. He was also cited for no seat belt.

• Kara Ferguson, 29, 323 E. South St., Sidney, was cited with failure to control and driving under suspension after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:18 p.m.

Ferguson was traveling northbound near mile marker 81 on I-75 in the right lane when she was unable to stop in time and swerved to the left to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of her, went into the median and struck the cable barrier.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene. No one was injured in the crash.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday at 11:42 a.m.

Phyllis Ann Lehmkuhl, 64, 8505 Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, backed up in the 8000 block of Wright Putoff Road when she lightly bumped the side of a parked vehicle at the end of a driveway that was there for a delivery.

The other vehicle was driven by Leanna Belle Wilson, 24, of Lewisburg.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:55 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the woods near near mile marker 101 on I-75 north.

-1:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Logan County on a medical call.

-1:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Departments responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.