Police log

MONDAY

-7:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. The windshield and hood of a tan 2002 Oldsmobile was reported damaged at 321 Linden Ave. The damage is set at a total of $400.

SUNDAY

-6:33 p.m.: theft. A trail camera, valued at $50, was reported stolen at 426 Chestnut Ave.

-11:41 a.m.: theft — by deception. Trash was reported dumped by someone unknown in a dumpster at 901 S. Main Ave., which resulted in the theft of trash services.

-12:48 a.m.: prohibitions. Daleigh Marie Weaver Fahnestock, 19, 208 Forest St, was arrested for prohibitions — persons under 21, and Douglass Michael Plotts, 24, 208 Forest St., was arrested for disorderly conduct — intoxicated annoy or alarm.

SATURDAY

-10:19 p.m.: obstructing official business. Amy N. Harris, 22, at large, was arrested for obstructing official business.

-8:02 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report a rear driver’s side window on a 2006 Dodge was damaged at 2364 Collins Drive, Apt. J. The damage is set at $250.

-1:18 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a Samsung Galaxy S3, valued at $50, was reported stolen.

FRIDAY

-11:13 p.m.: theft — without consent. Two packs of Newport cigarettes, valued at $10, and $325 were reported stolen from a silver 2000 Buick at 502 Wilson Ave.

-9:14 p.m.: theft — without consent. Forty Dollars was reported stolen at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-6:59 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report tomatoes had been burned at 121 Brooklyn Ave..

-5:48 p.m.: possession of drugs. Britnie L. Dapice, 32, 7292 Patterson Halpin Road, was arrested for possessing of drugs and criminal tools.

-3:36 p.m.: probation violation. Earl Noah Tucker, 39, 305 1/2 S. Main St., was arrested on a probation violation.

-2:13 p.m.: warrant. Gary L. Wintrow Jr., 51, 441 Jefferson St., was arrested on a warrant

-12:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 1135 Wapakoneta Ave. The damage is set at $80.

-11:46 a.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug offense in which a crack pipe was seized from a silver 2008 Mazda in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-8:41 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Brandon T. Johnston, 35, at large, was arrested for disorderly conduct — intoxicated create a risk of harm and criminal trespass.

-8:07 p.m.: probation violation. Heather Marie Roeder, 32, of Delphos, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

THURSDAY

-2:37 p.m.: theft— by deception. Police received a report $28,312.64 was stolen at Elite Enclosure Company LLC on Industrial Drive.

Crashes

Douglas Blaine McClain, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:10 p.m.

McClain was traveling northbound on Michigan Street when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Logan L. Monnin, 25, 6403 State Route 47, West.

• Amber L Russell, 30, 213 Hillcrest Court, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:28 p.m.

Russell was exiting the Dollar General’s private drive on West Russell Road and when attempting to make an eastbound turn she hit the passenger’s side of the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Tyler E. Buner, 20, 825 St. Marys Ave.

• Anita Rutschilling, 48, 2512 Alpine Court, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:04 p.m.

Rutschilling was exiting O’Reilly Auto Parts’ parking lot on West Michigan Street when she struck the westbound on West Michigan Street that was driven by Rosalyn Weymey, 17, of Sidney.

• Moussa Ly, 60, 961 Buckeye Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:23 p.m.

Ly was turning left from state Route 47 onto Fourth Avenue when he failed to yield for the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 and turned in front of the path of the vehicle driven by Larynda Woods, 53, 766 Knoop Johnston Road, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:11 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:35 a.m. to 12:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-5:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:06 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-1:31 a.m. to 11:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-1:33 a.m. to 11:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-6:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-4:15 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:08 to 7:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.