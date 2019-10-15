Police log

TUESDAY

-12:44 a.m.: obstructing official business. Bradley Jerome Rickels, 25, 728 W. North St., was arrested for obstructing official business and on lot of a closed business charges.

MONDAY

-8:19 p.m.: probation violation. Tonya Hull, 54, 316 S. Walnut Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-12:31 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Saddie Marie Rowan, 23, of Cincinnati, was arrested for trafficking of drugs containing hashish.

-12:49 p.m.: theft. A black 2000 Honda’s truck lock and passenger side door’s lock were reported damaged, resulting in the theft of an HP lap top, valued at $566, and an LG sound bar and sub woofer, valued at $324, at 910 Buckeye Ave. The damage to the vehicle is set at $100.

-11:02 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police are investigating a report of a CSX trespassing at South Fourth Avenue and West Court Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:19 to 11:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-6:47 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:40 to 10:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.