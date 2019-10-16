Police log

TUESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: theft. Derek C. Power, 22, of Lucasville, was arrested for theft after two nutter bars, two soda refills and a lighter, for a total value of $13, were reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

-8:16 p.m.: warrant. Adam Caudill, 34, 863 Merri Lane, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:02 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of services was reported at Compassionate Care of Shelby County on North Ohio Avenue.

-6:59 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $20, at 725 N. Miami Ave.

-3:37 p.m.: possession of drugs. Marquita Lashan Ward, 30, of Cincinnati, was arrested for possession of drugs — marijuana and criminal tools.

SATURDAY

-7:19 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Police received a report of a possible stolen grey 2011 Chevrolet at 952 Buckeye Ave.

Crashes

Craig G. Rodney, 31, of Maplewood, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday after at 3:14 p.m.

Rodney was traveling northbound in the 900 block of Riverside Drive when he and the vehicle in front of him, driven by Bruce L. Seitz, 58, 18409 Pence Road, went around a stopped garbage truck. When going around the truck Seitz hit the brake and then Rodney struck the rear of his vehicle.

• Laci N. Overbey, 29, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:08 a.m.

Overbey was traveling eastbound in front of Christian Academy Schools on West Russell Road in the right lane when the left front tire came off of her truck, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, go left of center and hit the westbound vehicle on West Russell Road that was driven by Brittany A. Barnhart, 30, 850 Oak Ave. Overbey then fled the scene, but was located right after the crash and was cited by police.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:32 p.m.

Bruce Cunningham, 72, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was traveling southbound on the Interstate 75 exit ramp and was turning west onto state Route 47 when he was struck by the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 in the intersection.

The other vehicle was driven by Scott Walker, 49, 2425 Armstrong Drive.

Both drivers told police they had a green light to proceed through the intersection. Due to no witness on the scene, police were unable to determine who was at fault and no citation was issued.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:04 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:02 to 7:35 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:14 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-12:47 to 8:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

