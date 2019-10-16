Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10488 Museum Trail in Washington Township on the report of the theft of a generator.

-6:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Honda of America on Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-3:25 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township on the report a tree was down.

TUESDAY

-4:07 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Kaser Road at Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

-3:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:41 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to Save A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township on the report a trailer was broken into overnight.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:38 p.m.: fire. Anna, Sidney and Fort Loramie Fire Departments were dispatched to Fair Haven County Home on Fair Road for a fire alarm.

-12:21 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of West South Street in Franklin Township.

-8:40 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Lockington Fire Department was dispatched to 10724 Schenk Road in Washington Township on a carbon monoxide alarm.

-6:34 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department and deputies were dispatched to Industrial Machine Services on Industrial Drive in McLean Township for a fire alarm.

-5:29 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department was dispatched to 104 Oak St. in Dinsmore Township on the report power lines were on fire.

-3:52 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department was dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report a pole was on fire.

-12:02 a.m.: crash with injuries Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies were dispatched to mile marker 105 on Interstate 75 south on the report a one-vehicle crash.

TUESDAY

-6:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 800 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-3:58 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to the 8700 block of North Street in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

