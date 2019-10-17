Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:21 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 354 S. Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of harassment.

-8:29 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 13060 Lochard Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-12:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:18 a.m.: scam. Anna responded to 204 Linkensmith Drive in Dinsmore Township on the report of a scam.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:07 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Fire and Police and deputies responded to the 500 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township on the report a truck hit several parked cars in the area.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

