Police log

THURSDAY

-5:16 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 120 E. Clay St., which resulted in the theft of a 55-inch Vizio TV, valued at $500.

WEDNESDAY

-6:44 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating an endangering children report.

-3:52 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a telephone harassment report.

-11:29 a.m.: trafficking in drugs. Raymond Lee Shoecraft, 38, at large, was arrested for trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability.

TUESDAY

-6:42 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a report juveniles were walking through the yard at 224 E. Robinwood St.

-4:18 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was reported at 301 E. Robinwood St.

Crashes

Brenda S. Furgason, 54, 744 Brooklyn Ave., Lot 3, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:48 a.m.

Furgason was traveling southbound on Michigan Street when told police she spilled her coffee causing her foot to slip off the brake and her vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Mary C. Philpot, 75, of Russia.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:23 a.m. to 1:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-1:11 to 11:07 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

–6:32 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

-1:13 to 2:33 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-9:09 a.m. to 7:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-8:49 a.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

