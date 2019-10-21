Police log

SUNDAY

-1:53 p.m.: theft. The theft of $200 was reported stolen at 128 1/2 Pomeroy Ave.

-1:48 p.m.: contempt. Justin J. Baker, 22, 1959 Michigan St., Unit 236, was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-9:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. The side mirror on a silver 2006 Chevrolet was damaged reported at 123 S. Walnut Ave.

-2:13 a.m.: driving under the influence. Chad Michael Hughes, 32, 2345 Collins Drive, Apt. K, was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior DUI charges.

-12:22 a.m.: domestic violence. Christopher B. Houser, 59, 311 1/2 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

SATURDAY

-4:48 p.m.: theft Jeff Epley Jr., 44, 632 Second Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant and charged with theft after a pair of Puma shoes, valued at $45.50, and a pack of socks, valued at $6, were reported stolen at Shoe Sensation on Michigan Street.

-1:09 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of jewelry/precious metals, valued at $18, were reported stolen at Vin & Joy Boutique on South Ohio Avenue.

-1:59 a.m.: OVI. Aaron E. Summerhill, 37, 412 1/2 N. Walnut St., was arrested for OVI, OVI refusal with prior OVI, driving under FRA (financial responsibility) suspension, and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer charges.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-11 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:13 a.m. to 1:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-5:27 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-11:10 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-12:20 a.m. to 11:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls; one was for mutual aid.

SATURDAY

-5:32 a.m. to 8:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-5:26 a.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a wash down.

FRIDAY

-6:39 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

-1:13 to 6:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

