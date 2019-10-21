Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:05 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Vondenhuevel Auction Services on Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-1:13 a.m.: assist. Deputies assisted Sidney Police at McDonald’s on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-7:17 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 10446 Seminole Trail in Washington Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-7:14 p.m.: trash burning. Deputies responded to 301 Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township on the report of trash burning.

-4:08 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 16427 Easy Ave. in Van Buren Township on the report of threats.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Sav A Ton on State Route 119 in Franklin Township on a report of a theft.

-10:20 a.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report a chair was dumped by the roadway.

-7:01 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to mile marker 89 on Interstate 75 in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

SATURDAY

-11:42 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 16401 Easy Ave. in Van Buren Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-7:24 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 17550 Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report the property’s mailbox was hit.

-7:01 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 10095 Schenk Road in Washington Township on the report a large rock was thrown at the house.

-12:47 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 10405 California Drive in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-11:42 a.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 303 Onyx Drive on the report of threats or harassment via Facebook.

-11:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 362 at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

-5:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire were dispatched to Interstate 75 north at state Route 29 on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-10:15 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of the theft of a gate and pole at Loramie Washington Road at Smith Road.

FRIDAY

-7:23 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-7 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Patterson Halpin Road at state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a roll-over, two-vehicle crash.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Earls Island Pavilion on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

Crashes

Mary C. Phlipot, 75, 100 Highland Ave., Russia, was cited with improper passing after a multi-vehicle crash including a farm combine on Friday at 11:43 a.m.

Andrew K. Eilerman, 44, 2618 Loy Road, Fort Loramie, was operating a green 2015 John Deer combine westbound on state Route 47 when Phlipot, who was behind him, attempted to pass. An eastbound vehicle in the eastbound lane of state Route 47 stopped as Phlipot was attempting to pass and travel between the eastbound vehicle and the combine. Phlipot then struck the combine, according to the crash report, and traveled off the south side of the road and struck the following four parked vehicles: a silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala, owned by Tracy Lynn Wulber, of Yorkshire; a grey 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, owned by Abby Marie Niekamp, of Houston; a yellow 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, owned by Peter Hasselbeck, of Houston; and a red 2003 Dodge Ram, owned by Joesph Jacob Hasselbeck, of Houston.

Phlipot’s grey 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was towed from the scene by Meyer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:59 a.m.

Kayla Kay Lichtenberg, 18, 11388 Fair Road, Sidney, was traveling southbound on Hardin-Wapakoneta Road when she failed to control her vehicle as she attempted a left-hand, eastbound turn onto Millcreek Road. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole guide wire.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-3:22 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 3200 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

-3:09 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Canal Street in Perry Township.

-12:29 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to St. Jacob Lutheran Church on West Main Street on the report of an attic fire alarm.

-12:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire Department responded to Mason Road at Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-11:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of South Second Street in Anna for a medical call.

-10:21 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-10:21 p.m.: medical. Jackson Center Fire and Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-6:37 p.m.: medical. Minister Life Squad, Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 363 in McLean Township.

-7:43 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 19000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-5:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:13 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-12:25 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-8:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 6700 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-7:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-6:55 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18800 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-4:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to 1276 Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-8:18 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Houston Rescue responded to the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

-3:39 p.m.: fire. New Knoxville Fire responded to Botkins Road at Roettger Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a fire near the creek.

-3:29 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Medics and deputies responded to the 6000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

