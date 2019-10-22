Police log

TUESDAY

-12:10 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a grey 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, valued at $1,000, and two car seats, at 200 Franklin Ave. The vehicle was later recovered.

MONDAY

-5:52 p.m.: theft. A house key and theft of $100 were reported stolen at 109 N. Highland Ave.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Kara Ferguson, 29, 321 E. South St., was arrested on theft charges after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of $326.13 worth of merchandise.

-9:26 a.m.: breaking and entering. A wood window at 900 Chestnut Ave. was reported to have been opened.

SUNDAY

-8:14 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report the front door at 409 Jefferson St. had been damaged.

SATURDAY

-12:24 a.m.: warrant. Michael Parrett, 51, 1220 Morrise Ave. was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-6:33 p.m.: theft — without consent. A red and white BMX NASCAR style bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 705 S. Ohio Ave.

-3:47 p.m.: theft — without consent. Jordan A. Terry, 20, 752 Countryside Lane, Apt. 8, was issued a summons on theft charges after a Microsoft Xbox One game controller, valued at $35, was reported stolen at Cashland on Michigan Street.

Oct. 15.

-9:59 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 1366 E. Court St.

-5:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. Samuel Dobbins, 53, 128 1/2 N. Pomeroy Ave., was served a summons for criminal damaging.

Crashes

Alyssa F. Epley, 15, of Sidney, was cited with improper starting and backing and driving without a valid licensed adult in the vehicle after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:12 p.m.

Alyssa backed out of the driveway of 323 Grant St. and hit the garage at 330 Park St. and then pulled forward again into the driveway of 323 Grant St.

Police initially responded to the report of damage to the garage, owned by Stacy Gibbas, which sustained damage to the front corner and garage door. The vehicle was not damaged, but a piece of the siding from the garage was found stuck to the vehicle’s bumper that was parked across the alley from the garage. After investigating the crash, Alyssa was cited.

• Douglas Millhoff, 78, of Piqua, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:44 p.m.

Millhoff made a right turn onto Court Street from the stop sign at Franklin Avenue when he was struck by the eastbound vehicle on Court Street that was driven by Naomi G. Wildermuth, 25, 6346 Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

• Trevor John Greiwe, 21, of Quincy, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:58 a.m.

Greiwe had been stopped in the turn lane on Campbell Road but then backed-up to give a turning truck enough room when he hit the front of the stopped vehicle behind him at the intersection of Fourth Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Ronald E. Zellman, 63, of Harrod.

• Carrie L. Alexander, 39, 1015 Riverbend Blvd., was arrested for OVI and cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:38 p.m.

Alexander pulled forward from a parking spot in front of 1015 Riverbend Blvd. when she rear-ended the parked vehicle in front of her that is owned by Derby Allan Coner, 1015 Riverbend Blvd.

Alexander was also charged with OVI refusal breath with prior DUI.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:28 p.m.

Robert D. Crawford, 23, of Saint Marys, was traveling southbound through a city-owned parking lot on Court Street at West Avenue when he struck a homemade wooden ramp left in the parking lot by several children, the crash report said.

• Nancy Okoin, 19, 113 N. Highland Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:49 p.m.

Okoin was traveling southbound on Highland Avenue when she failed to yield for the northbound vehicle on Highland Avenue when attempting to turn left onto Campbell Road. Okoin turned into the path of and struck the northbound vehicle that was driven by Edward Braunm, 61, 536 Rauth St.

• Michael J. McRill, 53, 234 W. Court St., was cited with an obedience to traffic control devices violation after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:44 p.m.

McRill was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when he ran the red light at the intersection of County Road 25A and struck the southbound vehicle, driven by Jacob D. George, 44, of Covington, on County Road 25A, causing damage.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:48 to 9:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-3:27 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.