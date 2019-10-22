Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-11:22 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at County Road 25A at Wells Road in Franklin Township.
-10:14 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist children services in the 10000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.
-9:33 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist adult probation in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue in Salem Township.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-2:15 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 4100 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.
