Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:22 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at County Road 25A at Wells Road in Franklin Township.

-10:14 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist children services in the 10000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-9:33 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to assist adult probation in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:15 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 4100 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.