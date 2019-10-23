Police log
TUESDAY
-8:24 p.m.: theft— without consent. A white 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $8,000, was reported stolen at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.
-7:23 p.m.: theft. A 20-inch Kent Chaos BMX bike, valued at $90, was report stolen at 668 Fair Road.
-6:36 p.m.: theft. The theft of $200 and Olanzapine narcotics were reported stolen at 121 Poplar St., Apt. 410.
-3:45 p.m.: theft— without consent. A forgery and a check were report stolen at 618 Montrose Drive.
-3:35 p.m.: safe-cracking. Police are investigating a report a lock on a money machine was damaged at Precision Auto Wash on South Vandemark Road.
MONDAY
-2:06 p.m.: forgery. A past fraud was reported at Polyfill LLC on North Vandemark Road.
-11:36 a.m.: theft. A black Swiss book bag, valued at $50, containing an Elite HP laptop, valued at $325, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, valued at $125, and a wireless mouse, valued at $25, was reported stolen at Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-1:06 to 11:13 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
TUESDAY
-9:51 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.
-6:36 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.
-12:40 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by burnt food.
-11:20 a.m. to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.