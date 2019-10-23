Police log

TUESDAY

-8:24 p.m.: theft— without consent. A white 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, valued at $8,000, was reported stolen at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-7:23 p.m.: theft. A 20-inch Kent Chaos BMX bike, valued at $90, was report stolen at 668 Fair Road.

-6:36 p.m.: theft. The theft of $200 and Olanzapine narcotics were reported stolen at 121 Poplar St., Apt. 410.

-3:45 p.m.: theft— without consent. A forgery and a check were report stolen at 618 Montrose Drive.

-3:35 p.m.: safe-cracking. Police are investigating a report a lock on a money machine was damaged at Precision Auto Wash on South Vandemark Road.

MONDAY

-2:06 p.m.: forgery. A past fraud was reported at Polyfill LLC on North Vandemark Road.

-11:36 a.m.: theft. A black Swiss book bag, valued at $50, containing an Elite HP laptop, valued at $325, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, valued at $125, and a wireless mouse, valued at $25, was reported stolen at Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:06 to 11:13 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-9:51 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-6:36 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-12:40 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by burnt food.

-11:20 a.m. to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

