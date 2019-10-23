Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-4:22 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a burglary.

-12:52 a.m.: assist. Deputies were dispatched to Fourth Avenue at Grove Street in Clinton Township to assist Sidney Police.

TUESDAY

-9:04 p.m.: assault. Deputies are investigating an alleged assault.

-9 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-4:58 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies were dispatched to 9312 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report over 20 used tires were dumped there and a barn was damaged.

Village log

TUESDAY

-6:55 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to 17 W. Park St. in McLean Township on the report of a stolen generator.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:37 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 7600 block of Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-3:08 p.m.: crash with injuries Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report a three-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

