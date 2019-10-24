Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:11 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 3488 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-12:55 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10366 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-12:50 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Camp Qtokee on state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report a phone was stolen out of a camper.

-12:41 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 5156 Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township on the report a furnace was damaged.

-8:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Stoker Road on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-6:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Patterson Halpin Road at Stoker Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

-5:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5156 Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township on the report a juicer was stolen.

-5:10 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 282 S. Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a trespassing.

-4:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 17400 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:18 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-4:11 p.m.: identity theft. Botkins Police investigated an identity theft complaint at 303 E. State St. in Dinsmore Township.

-4:05 p.m.: assist. Anna Police responded to assist children services in the 200 block of Fairview Ave.

Crashes

Shaun Michael Hooten, 34, of Urbana, was arrested for OVI after a two-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday at 5:53 p.m.

Hooten was traveling northwest on state Route 29 and when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him, driven by Ryan M. Rindler, 42, 25 Meadow Court, Minster, that was turning west onto Wells Road, he hit Rindler’s grey 2016 Nissan Murano, causing it the Nissan to rollover. Rindler’s white 2002 Acura RL then came to a stop on its left side in the ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection. Hooten’s vehicle slid northbound and traveled off the left side of the roadway, where it came to a stop.

Hooten was treated at the scene by Anna Rescue but refused transport. Rindler was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Van Buren Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:16 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson and Maplewood Fire Departments responded to the 200 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

-9:36 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

