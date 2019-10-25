Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-10:18 a.m.: drugs. Deputies are investigating a report of drugs.

THURSDAY

-7:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash Rangeline Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched 5523 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of the theft of a checkbook.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:46 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched 108 E. Walnut St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

THURSDAY

-8:03 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched Boomerang Rubber on Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-7:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 12112 State Route 363 in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson.

-11:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 10500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-10:18 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Dawson Road in Loramie Township.

-5:12 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-5:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

-5:29 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the report of a fire alarm at Select-Arc Inc. on Enterprise Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

