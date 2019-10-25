Police log

FRIDAY

-2:36 a.m.: contempt. Steven Spradley, 52, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-9:01 p.m.: warrant. Robert Shoffner, 34, of Piqua, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-4:59 p.m.: open container. James Mosier, 59, 18563 Herrin Road, was charged with open container in a motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY

-10:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. A trampoline, valued at $150, was reported damaged allegedly by juveniles at 400 Buckeye Ave.

Crashes

Elijah A. Jock, 17, of Maplewood, was cited with right of way on public highway after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:04 p.m.

Jock pulled out of the private drive of the Dollare General on West Russell Road and into the pathway of a westbound vehicle on West Russell Road, driven by Betty S. Spaugy, 70, of Anna, causing a collision.

• Steven Sowards II, 42, 10055 State Route 47A, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9:21 a.m.

Sowards was traveling eastbound on West Court Street and when he attempted to turn left onto South West Avenue he was struck by a westbound vehicle on West Court Street that was driven by Angelia Rita Corwin, 29, of Bellefontaine.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:43 a.m.

Antonio Dion Canty, 39, of Dayton, told police he was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the left lane approaching Vandemark Road when his vehicle and the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Christi L. Thomas, 65, 439 Apollo Drive, collided.

Thomas told police she was already in the left lane when the crash occurred.

There were no witnesses so a citation was not issued.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to fire alarm.

-9:21 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

