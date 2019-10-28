Police log

MONDAY

-8:20 a.m.: theft. The theft of a pink camouflage Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tablet, valued at $1,200, and wallet, containing an Ohio driver’s license, three Social Security cards, a Fifth Third debit card, a food stamp card, $47, and a Net Spend debit card, were reported stolen at 219 Pike St.

-5:18 a.m.: warrant. Shayla Skeens, 23, 125 Dallas St., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:25 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a wallet and several personal documents and cards at 2365 Collins Drive, Apt. K

SUNDAY

-4:02 p.m.: contempt. Brandon Miller, 28, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:29 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report a total of eight windows, four on both of two vehicles, were damaged at 112 Oak Ave. The damage on each vehicle is set at $8,000.

-12:45 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Levi Allen Adkins, 26, 400 Folkerth Ave., was arrested on disorderly conduct — intoxicated annoy or alarm charges.

SATURDAY

-7:44 p.m.: driving under the influence. Ninya M. Denise, 42, 10987 Commanche Drive, was arrested for OVI.

-1:41 a.m.: warrant. Brandt Mathis Kellem, 26, at large, was arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business.

FRIDAY

-7:39 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating an alleged telephone harassment.

-6:38 p.m.: identity theft. Police received a report about fraudulent charges on a bank account.

-12:17 p.m.: criminal damaging. A damaging of audio/visual recordings was reported at 806 S. Main Ave.

THURSDAY

-6:58 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 1366 E. Court St.

-3:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door frame was reported damaged when someone allegedly broke into the property at 518 Michigan St. The damage is set at $100. A police investigation is underway.

Crashes

Todd Anthony Steele, 25, 1540 Spruce Ave., was arrested for OVI and charged with driving under OVI suspension and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:42 a.m.

Steel was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when he exited the south side of the roadway and hit a mailbox at 215 Vandemark Road and then re-entered the roadway.

• James E. Mosier, 59, 18563 Herring Road,was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 at 4:48 p.m.

Mosier was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Brent A. Davis, 50, of Saint Paris.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:.36 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide incident.

-1:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-4 p.m.: public service. Medics responded to a public service call.

-2:18 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-1:05 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-11:21 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-6:19 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:20 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-2:11 to 10:08 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

-9:46 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-9:30 a.m. to 9:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

