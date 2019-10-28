Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:13 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township on the report a tree was down.

-10:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of the theft of medicine.

SUNDAY

-1:48 to 7:45 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to five calls about downed trees.

-7:32 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K9 narcotics search at the Shelby County Sheriff”s Office on Gearhart Road.

SATURDAY

-10:48 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to 19000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township on the report a tree was down.

-10:39 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 3514 Elm St. in Cynthian Township on the report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle.

-5:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-8:29 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Childrens Home Road at McCloskey School Road in Orange Township on the report a pickup was in the ditch.

-2:34 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Sheriff’s Office.

Village log

SUNDAY

-1:27 p.m.: lines down. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the Fort Loramie Branch Library on East Park Street in McLean Township on the report of a low hanging wire.

-11:23 a.m.: loud music Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 602 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of loud music.

SATURDAY

-9:49 p.m.: lines down. Botkins Police was dispatched to Roth Street at West Walnut Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of phone lines were down.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to mile marker 98 on Interstate 75 for a medical call.

-10:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 100 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-1:50 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and New Bremen Rescue responded to East Shelby Road at Lock Two Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-9:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 20700 block of Sidney Platsville Road in Green Township.

-1:31 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 2700 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-1:04 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

-9:12 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block at Robb Street at Jackson Township.

-5:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-3:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-9:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

