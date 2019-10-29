Police log

MONDAY

-11:10 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a silver HP laptop computer, valued at $500, at 723 N. Miami Ave.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of services, valued at $1,809, at Sidney Car Care on Fourth Avenue.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. The theft of an LG Galaxy cellphone charger and cord, valued at $50, and Panther cologne, valued at $11, were reported stolen from a black 1996 Chevrolet at 2345 Collins Drive, Apt. D.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. Steven D. Worship, 50, of Dayton, was arrested on a Warren County warrant.

-3:35 p.m.: contempt. Keith Miller, 27, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:56 p.m.: theft — without consent. A green Cross-Line red dot laser, valued at $400, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

Crashes

Robert T. Parmenter, 54, of Columbus, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:16 p.m.

Parmenter was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when he ran the red light at Russell Road and hit the westbound vehicle on Russell Road that was driven by Holly Hall, 53, 1300 Port Jefferson Road.

Makayla Lee, 19, 208 Forest St., a passenger in Parmenter’s vehicle, was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• David Evans, 50, of Piqua, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:11 a.m.

Evans was traveling northbound on the Interstate 75 exit ramp, made a stop at the red light at Michigan Street and then made a right turn onto Michigan Street when he struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Geneva Reynolds, 59, of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

• Van W. Wadsworth, 57, 1129 Morris Ave., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:42 p.m.

Wadsworth was backing out of his driveway on Morris Avenue when he struck the parked vehicle across the street that is owned by Brittany N. Hall, 1135 Morris Ave.

• Kevin D. Burdiss, 56, 218 Brooklyn Ave., was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:32 p.m.

Burdiss was backing out of a driveway on Kossuth Street when he hit the driver’s side door of a westbound vehicle that had just turned onto Kossuth Street from Main Avenue that was driven by Ethan Michael Doyle, 16, of Sidney.

• Randall D. Boyd, 67, of Anna, was cited with driving within continuous lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:21 a.m.

Boyd was traveling northbound on state Route 47 when he attempted to change lanes from the right lane to the left lane and struck the struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 47 that was driven by Debra Peters, 60, 414 Franklin Ave.

• Kevin D. Schrader, 51, 8165 State Route 47 West, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:08 p.m.

Schrader was traveling westbound on state Route 47 near Speedway when he did not stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Patricia A. Moore, 60, 512 Third Ave. The collision caused Moore’s vehicle to hit the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Stephen Redmon, 57, of Kettlersville.

Redmon was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Doris E. Brown, 69, 1536 Spruce Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:19 a.m.

Brown was exiting the driveway of 2215 Michigan Street when she struck the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Susan D. Coy, 61, 823 E. Court St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:14 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-6:12 to 7:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-3:50 to 7:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

