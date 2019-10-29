Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a van crashed into a pole at Fairhaven County Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-8:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 4190 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township on the report someone was using the callers name to create a fake account.

-7:35 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10733 Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-7:30 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 2750 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Brown Road at Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of stolen campaign signs.

-5:47 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 7984 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-4:53 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 500 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report of threats or harassment.

FRIDAY

-3:45 p.m.: domestic violence. Renee A. Stahler, 47, 6608 State Route 66, Fort Loramie, was arrested on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:04 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-10:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 11900 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-5:55 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

