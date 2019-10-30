Police log

TUESDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft— without consent. A fire pit, valued at $150, was reported stolen from a vehicle at 2365 Collins Drive, Apt. D.

-5:30 p.m.: theft. The theft of $20 in change was reported stolen from a vehicle at 228 Maple St.

MONDAY

-6:54 a.m.: theft. A RYOBI weed eater, valued at $200, and a Black and Decker edger, valued at $60, were reported stolen at 119 1/2 Dallas St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:31 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist Sidney Police.

-12:30 to 7:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-4:02 to 6:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-11 a.m. to 10:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

