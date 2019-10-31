Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:21 p.m.: driving under the influence. Jeffrey T. Wood, 49, 21500 Tawawa St., was arrested for OVI.

TUESDAY

-10:04 a.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 900 Chestnut Ave.

Crashes

Matthew W. Jones, 36, of Uniopolis, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:20 p.m.

Jones was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was was driven by David K. Flemming, 56, 632 Marilyn Dr.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:44 to 10:48 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls; one was for mutual aid.

-8:44 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a conduct a service call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:14 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters conducted a gas leak investigation.

-9:30 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-8:41 a.m. to 5:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.