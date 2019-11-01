Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:45 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 12093 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of harassment.

-10:47 a.m.: scam. Deputies responded to the report of a scam call at 13100 Lochard Road in Franklin Township.

-4:57 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township on the report several road signs had been painted over.

-2:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit with a crash at mile marker 91 on Interstate 75 north in Clinton Township.

THURSDAY

-7:56 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Roeth Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was on the road.

-7:48 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9275 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on a report of harassment.

-5:37 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Stoker Road on the report a tree was in the road.

-5:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and deputies responded to County Road 25A at Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report a truck flipped over.

Village log

FRIDAY

-11:51 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 12038 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report the residence’s meter had been tampered with.

THURSDAY

-8:44 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 105 S. Second Ave. on the report of harassment.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18100 block of Snider Road in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-8:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12100 block of Thurman Drive in McLean Township.

-5:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

