Police log

MONDAY

-10:37 a.m.: investigation. Sidney Police responded to the Quality Inn on Michigan Street on the report a dead body was found at the hotel. Police suspect the death was caused by a drug overdose. The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The person’s identity will not be released until family is notified.

SUNDAY

-10:21 p.m.: domestic violence. John Dixon Jr., 65, 623 Ronan St., was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-4:04 p.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A 1998 Chevrolet truck, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen at 841 S. Ohio Ave.

-2:02 p.m.: burglary. The rear door of the residence at 422 1/2 S West Ave. was reported entered and a blue and white Ambush bike, valued at $179, and a front bike tire were reported stolen.

-1:37 p.m.: theft. Larissa Schnipke, 22, at large, was arrested on theft charges after a package of super size Reese cups was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-2:37 a.m.: assault. Alicia Ann Taylor, 30, of Piqua, was arrested for assault.

-12:30 a.m.: warrant. Jeremiah B. Hocking, 19, 1510 Spruce Ave., was arrested on an active Miami County probation violation warrant.

SATURDAY

-8:37 p.m.: underage drinking. Police are investigating a report a male was distributing alcohol to minors.

-10:07 a.m.: forgery. Police received a report a fake prescription was received at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-12:51 a.m.: burglary. Morgan J. Schmidt, 21, 118 N. Highland Ave., and Matthew H. Harris, 32, 515 S. Miami Ave., were both arrested on burglary — purpose to commit crime charges after five windows/doors were reported damaged and a stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, computer, TV, fish tank and miscellaneous household items were reported stolen at Schmidt’s Construction on Dayton Avenue. The damage is set at $2,000; the stolen property is valued at $5,400.

FRIDAY

-11:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A tire on a beige 2000 Toyota Camry was reported damaged at Sidney High School on Campbell Road. The damage to the tire is set at $100.

-11:03 p.m.: criminal trespass. Police warned a male for trespassing at The Wash House on East Court Street.

-7:44 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Brittany L. Hull, 32, and Christopher L. Hull, 34, both of 447 E. Robinwood St., were both served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. A Lehman Catholic High School flag, valued at $100, was reported stolen from the property at 2912 Summer Field Trail. A police investigation is underway.

-3:24 p.m.: warrant. Gary Withrow, 51, 1011 Hayes St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-1:21 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Matthew D. Fahnestock, 37, 118 1/2 N. Ohio Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:03 p.m.: theft. A .45-caliber Kimber Ultra Care II handgun, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 109 Freedom Court.

-8:34 a.m.: theft. An Apple iPad, valued at $500, and a duffel bag of clothes, valued at $100, were reported stolen at Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: theft — without consent. A black book bag with a lightening bolt and Dana Coyle printed on it, valued at $70, and a pair of size 8.5, red, black and white bowling shoes, valued at $250, and two miscellaneous bowling accessories, valued at $45, were reported stolen out of a vehicle parked at 208 Lunar St.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Saturday at 7:20 a.m.

Sasha Young, 31, 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. J, was backing from a parking spot in the Burger King parking lot on Michigan Street when she hit the parked vehicle in the lot owned by Nellie J. Jones, 1203 Hamilton Court.

• Allen Bryce Carr, 19, 2170 Westminster Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:35 p.m.

Carr was traveling westbound onWest Russell Road when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Barbara J. Chiles, 66, 421 Apollo Court.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:20 to 11:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-3:31 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

SUNDAY

-12:08 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SATURDAY

-12:23 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-9:16 a.m. to 11:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-4:42 to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-11:39 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

A two vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street did not result in any injuries. Traffic was slowed down. Many vehicles used the Kroger parking lot to go around the crash. A Sidney Police Officer directed traffic around the crash. The Sidney Fire Department also responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/11/web1_SDN110519Crash.jpg A two vehicle crash shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street did not result in any injuries. Traffic was slowed down. Many vehicles used the Kroger parking lot to go around the crash. A Sidney Police Officer directed traffic around the crash. The Sidney Fire Department also responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

