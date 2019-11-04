Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:16 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a farm equipment complaint at 18081 State Route in Van Buren Township.

-10:05 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 3107 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township on the report of a trespassing.

-2:20 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

SUNDAY

-1:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3000 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a scam.

-8:21 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:26 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist OSP.

SATURDAY

-5:22 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 217 Robb St. in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

FRIDAY

-9:38 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3044 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report juveniles threw rocks at the caller’s truck.

Village log

SUNDAY

-9:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Botkins Police Department on West South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:27 p.m.: drunk. Botkins and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report a drunk male was sitting in the parking lot in a black Cadillac.

-2:19 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-1:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police to 606 Jackson St. in Jackson Township on the report of threats from a neighbor.

SATURDAY

-12:02 a.m.: fight. Anna and Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to Galaxy 99 on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a disturbance in the bar.

FRIDAY

-3:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 5120 Bon Ton Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a scam.

Crashes

Antonia R. Laws, 28, of Lima, was cited with failure to yield while turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:21 a.m.

Laws was traveling westbound on Meranda Road when she made a left hand turn into Honda of America in front of the eastbound vehicle on Meranda Road that was driven by Christopher R. Houck, 60, 727 S. Main Ave., Sidney, causing Houck to hit the front, right of her vehicle.

The black 2018 Ford Explorer that Laws was driving was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:33 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 12700 block of Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

-12:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of South Pike Street.

-11:43 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-11:12 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17300 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-9:54 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6500 block of Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-8:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block at Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-7:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-11:46 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Russia Fire responded to 236 Elizabeth St. in Loramie Township to conduct a carbon monoxide investigation.

-10:25 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-9:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 400 block of West Main Street.

-2:41 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-1:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-9:58 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17100 block of Sunset Drive in Salem Township.

-9:06 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8600 block at Lehman Road in Washington Township.

-8:23 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block at Sherwood Drive in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-5:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Linden Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

