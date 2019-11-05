Police log

MONDAY

-8:03 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report of the theft of a grey Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $2,000, at 2345 Collins Drive, Apt. G. The vehicle was later recovered at Chestnut Avenue, near Greenacre Street.

-4:38 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jeffery Callahan, 49, 1412 Garfield Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-4:25 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Janie Beaver, 40, 521 N. Wagner Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-2:02 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Bill J. Beaver, 40, 521 N. Wagner Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:27 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Aminata Louzolo, 22, 945 Buckeye Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-12:08 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Justin Branscum, 32, 936 Spruce Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-9:31 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Vail L. A. Bibs, 38, 208 S. West Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:58 a.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Shailyn M. Hensley, 31, 721 Kathy Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SUNDAY

-7:03 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Straight Talk Fiesta cellphone, valued at $110, at Walmart on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-1:29 p.m.: theft. The theft of a purple lock blade knife, valued at $10, a half pack of cigarettes and $6 in cash were reported stolen from a 2009 Chevrolet at 2335 Collins Drive, Apt. K.

Crashes

Travis D. Brubaker, 40, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

Brubaker was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he did not stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Lisa M. Brady, 51, 17025 E. Mason Road.

• Barbara Ferree, 61, 1050 N. Main Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 4:50 p.m.

Farree was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she made a left turn onto North Vandemark Road in front of the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street driven by Andrew Spears, 28, of Piqua, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:16 to 1:03 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-4:56 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-3:46 to 5:54 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire alarms.

-3:25 to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

