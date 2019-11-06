Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:31 a.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 2666 Redmond Road in Loramie Township on the report of scam calls.

TUESDAY

-7:55 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to a disturbance at Jackson Towers Maintenance on East North Street.

-3:19 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 4315 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a scam.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

-6:50 p.m.: treats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12514 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a protection order violation.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on private property on Tuesday at 5:26 a.m.

Jimmy R. Clinton, 53, of Clinton, Tennessee, and Mitchell Richmond, 49, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, were both parked in semitrailers next to one another in the Marathon truck stop on state Route 119 in Anna, when Clinton began to move forward to leave the lot. Clinton pulled forward with Richmond to his right, but made too short of a right turn and collided with the left front of Richmond’s tractor cab.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-11:41 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police were dispatched to the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-2:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 400 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

TUESDAY

-5:11 p.m.: medical.Anna Rescue and Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

