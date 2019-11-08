Police log

THURSDAY

-9:07 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Brenda K. Jones, 59, 1307 Garfield Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window was reported damaged at 528 N. Miami Ave. Damage was set at $250.

-7:53 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Debra Boyd, 54, 1209 Constitution Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:38 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tonya Gillem, 38, 222 N. Pomeroy Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:10 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Nichole A. Fahnestock, 36, 607 N. Ohio Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:03 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Jhan Gallagher, 33, 603 Michigan St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:57 a.m.: warrant. Mason M. Diener, 22, 1001 Broadway Ave., was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-9:51 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-8:55 a.m.: theft. Larissa Marie Schnipke, 22, of Leipsic, was arrested on theft and resisting arrest charges after $8 in merchandise was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-7:09 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four Michellin tires on a maroon 2019 Ford Fusion were reported damaged at 2473 Apache Drive. Damage was set at $850.

WEDNESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Tara L. Smith, 38, 224 E. Robinwood Road, and Christa Bell Moses, 38, 706 Clinton Ave., were both arrested on disorderly conduct-fighting or threatening charges after police responded to the report of a fight at Gordmans Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:18 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-7:06 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-1:11 a.m. to 1:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-2:51 to 3:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-12:26 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

