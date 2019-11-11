Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:16 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Maplewood Road at state Route 65 in Salem Township on the report of a crash.

-11:11 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-7:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 5778 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township on the report a mailbox was stolen.

SATURDAY

-9:44 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15352 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen wallet.

-5:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 6617 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of stolen medicine.

-2:41 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 2166 Riverside Drive in Salem Township on the report of a trespassing.

-9:46 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9700 Stangel Road in Washington Township on the report of stolen cellphone.

FRIDAY

-9:11 a.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 3207 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of threats.

THURSDAY

-8:13 p.m.: burglary. Deputies investigated a report someone had been in the house of 4645 Johns Road in Loramie Township.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 14864 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a theft.

-3:26 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9370 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a parking complaint at 404 Tamala Ave. in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-3:53 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 600 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report vandalism.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-8:04 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to Fessler Buxton Road at state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-6:11 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to Darke County on the report of a grain bin fire.

SUNDAY

-12:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Police responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-9:28 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie and Houston Rescue Squads responded to the 4000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-9:11 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:23 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block at East Main Street.

-5:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 200 block at South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-4:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-1:39 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

FRIDAY

-11:08 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 400 block at Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-9:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 22000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Township.

-3:15 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3800 block of Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

THURSDAY

-7:33 p.m.: medical. Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads responded to the 14200 block at Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-6:40 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block at West North Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

