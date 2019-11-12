Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:05 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at 3236 W. Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the unit block of state Route 705 in McLean Township.

-7:30 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Schmitmeyer Baker Road at state Route 274 in McLean Township.

-4:21 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Clinton Township on the report a tree was down.

-2:22 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-12:26 to 9:26 a.m.: vehicle in the ditch. Deputies responded to three calls on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

MONDAY

-7:02 to 8:52 p.m.: vehicle in the ditch. Deputies responded to four calls on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-8:15 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle crashed into stop sign and then into the ditch at Miami Shelby Road at state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-8 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Fourth Avenue at Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-6:28 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Sidney Freyburg Road at state Route 47 in Clinton Township.

-6:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a vehicle crashed into a guardrail at Interstate 75 south at state Route 29.

-5:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 9000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township.

-3:29 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 11700 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:43 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Fire, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:50 a.m.: crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north just south of the Fair Road exit on the report of a one-vehicle crash into the median wire barrier.

-1:47 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to the report of a crash involving a semitrailer and several cars at mile marker 98 on I-75 south.

MONDAY

-8:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of West South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:46 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 102 on I-75 north.

-4:35 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to Clear Creek Farms on Kuther Road in Washington Township for a fire alarm at house one.

-4:13 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-4:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to Auglaize County for a medical call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

