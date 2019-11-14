Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

-4:06 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a semitrailer jack-knifed on Interstate 75 south at mile marker 97.

WEDNESDAY

-4:08 p.m.: scam.Deputies responded to 3548 Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township on the report of a phone scam.

Crashes

A two-vehicle crash is still under investigation that occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, at 9:19 p.m. in Clark County.

John Sherman, 75, of Fort Loramie, was traveling westbound in the right lane on Interstate 70 at mile marker 43 when he changed lanes from the right lane to the center lane, hit the westbound vehicle in the center lane and the spun and hit the concrete wall, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Clark County.

The other vehicle was driven by Michael Pressley, 55, of Columbus.

Sherman’s five passengers were transported by Bethel Township EMS to Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3200 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:19 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17200 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:36 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17300 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township.

-4:20 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies responded to the 4100 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

