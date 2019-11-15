Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:38 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 54 Eastview Drive, Unit C, in McLean Township on the report of an attempted burglary.

-9:50 p.m.: drunk. Deputies were dispatched to 6081 Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report an intoxicated male was trying to get in the residence and fight people.

-6:02 p.m.: scam. Deputies were dispatched to 2613 State Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a scam.

-5:10 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 15881 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of threats.

Village log

FRIDAY

-8:25 a.m.: school bus passing. Botkins Police was dispatched to Botkins School on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a school bus passing.

THURSDAY

-3:36 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 109 E. College St. in Jackson Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 4600 block of Vermont Drive in Washington Township.

-9:13 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Elm Street in McLean Township.

-6:54 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

THURSDAY

-9:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:14 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County on the report of a rollover single-vehicle crash.

-4:17 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10500 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

