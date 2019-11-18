Police log

SUNDAY

-1:18 a.m.: unlawful entrustment. Tina Marie Bullard, 47, of Piqua, was arrested on unlawful entrustment charges.

SATURDAY

-8:44 p.m.: burglary. A possible burglary was reported at 413 S. West Ave.

-5:48 p.m.: theft. A red 2006 Chevrolet truck, valued at $4,000, was reported stolen in the 700 block of West North Street.

-4:22 p.m.: warrant. Joe Brown, 26, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant out of Indiana.

-2:02 p.m.: probation violation. Amelio D. Price, 30, 1213 Hilltop Ave., Apt. B, was arrested on a probation violation and was charged with obstructing official business.

-10:54 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 1620 Ash Place.

-10:41 a.m.: theft — motor vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at 2315 Collins Drive, Apt. B. A police investigation is ongoing.

-9:43 a.m.: theft. Merchandise valued at $17.46 was reported stolen at VP Racing gas station on Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-10:13 p.m.: criminal trespass. Doyle R. Jones, 64, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass after a trespassing was reported at 209 E. North St.

-5:25 p.m.: criminal trespass. A criminal trespassing was reported at 1221 Hazelnut Lane.

-3:53 p.m.: warrant. Mary E. Widmark, 30, at large, was arrested on an Auglaize County warrant.

-1:24 p.m.: driving under the influence. Diane J. Lynch, 66, 3067 Bridlewood Drive, was arrested for OVI.

-11:54 a.m.: possessing drugs. Gloria Pierce, 47, at large, was arrested on possessing drugs and criminal tools charges.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:07 a.m.

Kelly Beemer, 33, 524 Second Ave., was traveling westbound on Fair Road approaching Fourth Avenue when she told police she passed through the intersection on a yellow light and hit the eastbound vehicle driven by Kendra S. Parsley, 47, of Dublin.

Parsley told police she was stopped at the light facing the east on Fair Road at Fourth Avenue and when it turned red, she attempted to make a left hand turn to clear the intersection.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 4, at 1:18 p.m.

Glenn Tuttle Jr., 48, of St. Marys, had taken the Interstate 75 off-ramp at mile marker 90 when he struck a guardrail, continued through the traffic light and onto Fair Road and then came to a stop facing the south across Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-1:37 a.m to 1:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SUNDAY

-2:30 p.m.: wash down. Crews responded to conduct a wash down.

-1:38 a.m. to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-10:51 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:06 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-9:26 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-6:39 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby at a high school football game.

-4:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-8:44 a.m. to 7:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls. One call was for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

