Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-11:56 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report a mailbox was hit at 12695 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-10:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at 10439 Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-8:29 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at state Route 29 at state Route 706 in Perry Township.

SUNDAY

-9:58 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a rollover-crash at Fessler Buxton Road at state Route 66 in Loramie Township.

-7:10 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 10944 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of people screaming.

-8:52 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 10963 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

SATURDAY

-6:11 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and deputies responded to St. Peter & Paul Church on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-11:05 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Meranda Road on the report a suspicious vehicle pulled into a couple of driveways in the area.

-6:40 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report a door at the business looked like it had been shot.

FRIDAY

-5:36 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report at Buckeye Ford on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:52 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Botkins School on East State Street.

-12:20 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at 502 Mill St. in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:18 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of North Pike Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17500 block of state Route 119 in Jackson Township.

-10:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 22000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Township.

-9:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-4:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:18 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-midnight: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

-9:23 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 183 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a large unknown fire.

-6:51 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-10:58 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-10:33 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments responded to 2154 Riverside Drive in Salem Township on a smoke detector activation.

FRIDAY

-8:59 p.m.: crash with injuries. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads, Botkins Police and Fire, Wapakoneta Fire and deputies responded to mile marker 101 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

-6:30 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire responded to 4911 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report a bon-fire would not go out.

-4:21 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-3:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police responded to 500 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash with minor injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

