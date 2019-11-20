Police log

TUESDAY

-11:06 p.m.: warrant. Wesley Neil Spradlin, 34, 425 S. West Ave., was served a summons.

-7:49 p.m.: contempt. Adam J. Hamilton, 30, 1809 Glenn Place, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-7:18 p.m.: assault. Mason Keith Brown, 23, 209 1/2 E. North St., was arrested on assault charges.

-4:47 p.m.: cruelty to animals. Mason Keith Brown, 23, 1/2 E. North St., was also arrested earlier in the day on aggravated menacing and cruelty to animals charges.

-1:46 a.m.: warrant. Gabriel Scott Williamson, 22, of Anna, was arrested on a full extradition warrant out of Texas.

MONDAY

-8:59 p.m.: warrant. Kathryn Ballantine, 37, 826 St. Marys Ave., Apt. A, was arrested on a Logan County warrant.

-3:10 p.m.: assault. Dustin Fox, 25, 1406 Garfield Ave., was arrested on assault charges.

-2 p.m.: theft — without consent. Corey Ryan Piper, 26, at large, was arrested on theft charges.

-11:40 a.m.: theft. The theft of $30 was reported stolen at 804 Norwood Drive.

-10:42 a.m.: warrant. Michael S. Boyd, 49, 1209 Constitution Ave., was served a summons.

-12:44 a.m.: warrant. Kevin Wiersma, 62, at large, was arrested on an out of county warrant.

Nov. 13

-6:39 p.m.: theft — without consent. Household pets, valued at $500, were reported stolen to the police.

Crashes

Breanna Renee Brown, 21, 628 Taft St., was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:28 p.m.

Brown was traveling eastbound on state Route 47, approaching Vandemark Road, when she attempted to turn onto Vandemark Road, ran the red light and struck the northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Mark A. Oullette, 54, 530 Franklin Ave.

• Galen Joseph Cathcart, 35, 1111 Hawthorne Drive, was cited with driving upon the right side of the road after a two-vehicle crash on Monday on 8:16 a.m.

Cathcart was traveling eastbound in front of 1205 Spruce Ave., and he told police, when he was going around the curve, the sun was in his eyes and had not realized he went left of center traveling in the on-coming lane of travel. He then struck the westbound vehicle head-on at the location.

The other vehicle was driven by William P. O’Leary, 82, 1235 Spruce Ave.

• Carman S. Fogt, 53, 704 Michigan St., was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:11 p.m.

Fogt had backed out of her driveway and was stopped on Michigan Street when a family member behind her thought he was waved on to go around her. When he attempted to pass, at that same time Fogt backed to the west and into his path and caused his vehicle to hit hers.

The other vehicle was driven by Theodore T. Francis, 55, 1106 Hilltop Ave.

• Philip W. Elsass, 52, 2756 State Route 29 North, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 13 at 8:15 a.m.

Elsass was traveling northbound on Buckeye Avenue when he slid in the S-curve on the ice-covered road and hit the front, passenger’s side corner of the southbound vehicle at the location that was driven by Robert C. Williams, 71, 404 Sycamore Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:25 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

TUESDAY

-3:35 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to a report of carbon monoxide.

-12:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-3:56 a.m. to 6:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-9:36 a.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist Sidney Police.

-3:02 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a fire call.

-2:53 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

