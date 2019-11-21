Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:11 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police on a stop near the Sidney Daily News on North Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:27 a.m.: prowlers. Botkins Police and deputies responded to 103 Karen Court in Dinsmore Township on the report a male was on the porch.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Deer Path Way in Washington Township.

-9:35 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire responded to Darke County on the report of a bin fire.

-6:12 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies responded to the 16900 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-6:01 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6300 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire responded to 15890 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-5:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

