Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: assault. Deputies investigated an alleged assault.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:56 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 500 block of South Main Street in Mclean Township on the report of a crash.

-3:43 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police was dispatched to 206 N. Pike St. in Dinsmore Township on the report a vehicle was vandalized.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1700 block of state Route 589 in Green Township.

-9:13 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1700 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

