Police log

MONDAY

-6:53 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-8:31 a.m.: vandalism. The grass was damaged when driven through at Berger Park on South Miami Avenue. The damage is set at $2,690.

-8:29 a.m.: contempt. Eliza M. Napier, 44, 1350 Sixth Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:13 a.m.: warrant. Don E. King, 58, 816 Port Jefferson Road, was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-2:26 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued after police investigated a domestic incident.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. A warrant was issued after a package of Twix candy was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street

-2:28 a.m.: driving under the influence. Aja Jones, 22, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested for OVI.

-12:54 a.m.: warrant. Justin Patrick Depinet, 36, 514 Second Ave., was arrested on an active Miami County warrant.

SATURDAY

-5:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. A gas pump was reported damaged at the Clark gas station on West Court Street.

-4:58 p.m.: theft. Jessica Mae Clonce, 22, 815 W. North St., was arrested on theft charges after a Reese Cup was reported stolen at Sidney Food Mart on Michigan Street.

-4:56 a.m.: possessing drugs. Tammy R. Liles, 42, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on possessing drugs and criminal tools charges.

-2:32 p.m.: criminal trespass. A trespassing was reported at 1201 Hilltop Ave., Apt. F.

-1:59 p.m.: theft — without consent. An Ohio license plate was reported stolen off a gray 2004 Chevrolet while parked at 506 Johnson Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:59 p.m.: OVI. Brian S. Hendershot, 59, 744 S. Brooklyn Ave., Lot 31A, was arrested for OVI.

-6:17 p.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after a TPO violation was reported at 605 N. Main Ave.

-4:30 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 320 Grove St.

-2:57 p.m.: forgery. A forgery was reported to police.

-10:29 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 192 Mercury Court.

-8:24 a.m.: criminal damaging. The bridge at Robert New Park on Bridlewood Drive was reported spray painted.

-7:12 a.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 509 Monrose Ave. in which $260 was stolen.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:57 a.m to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-6:33 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

SUNDAY

-11:28 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-10:25 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-7:50 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-6:45 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby.

-12:21 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-9:42 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-2:29 a.m. to 11:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-1:33 to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

