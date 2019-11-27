Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:44 a.m. to 2:43 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to seven reports a tree was down.

-1:11 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K9 training in Oxford.

-12:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Fair Road at Schenk Road in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-11:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a male fired a gun into the air.

-10:04 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Road at state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report someone tried to hit the caller’s car with a broom as they drove by.

TUESDAY

-9:17 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Hoying Road at Thaman Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-7:38 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 19000 of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash.

-6:49 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to 11441 State Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a scam.

-3:15 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to West Court Street at Fourth Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:40 p.m.

Carmen Lewis Bailey, 19, of St. Marys, was traveling northbound on Fledderjohn Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the left side of the road, over-corrected and went off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, a ditch and overturned before it came to a stop on its tires.

Bailey was transported by Anna Rescue to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

• Daron Matthew Goff, 21, of Pemberton, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 12:03 p.m.

Goff was traveling northbound on Tawawa Maplewood Road when his vehicle went off the east side. He over-corrected, causing the vehicle to slide before exiting the roadway to the west, and then strike a phone pedestal and a power pole before coming to a stop.

•Kelly-Anne Cambron, 33, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, was arrested for OVI and cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 10:23 p.m.

Cambron was traveling southbound in the 2200 block of South Vandemark Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left, went off the right side of the roadway then struck a guardrail and went down and embankment.

Cambron’s gold 2006 Honda Odyssey was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 5:22 p.m.

Marlene V. Ambos, 76, 207 Warren St., Botkins, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she told deputies the vehicle in front of her began to slide on the icy road surface, so she slowed to avoid a crash and also slid on the icy roads, causing her to hit the barrier wire.

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:53 p.m.

Jared D. Clark, 34, of St. Marys, was traveling eastbound on state Route 274 when he slid on the icy roadway, lost control and struck the mailboxes at 13856 State Route 274.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:48 a.m.: fire. Botkins Fire and Police responded to the report of a pole fire at Gulf Express on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

