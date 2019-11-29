Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the Family Dollar on East Main Street on the report of a crash.

-1:54 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Baker Road in Perry Township on the report someone had been driving through the caller’s fields.

-4:03 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to investigate a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-7:03 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched on the report a tree was down on East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-3:21 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to 12568 Southland Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-9:55 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 8696 Cecil Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a trespassing.

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 to 11:56 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to four calls on the report a tree was down.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:37 p.m.: tree down. Fort Loramie Police responded to 4000 Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report a tree was down on power lines.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:54 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3900 block of state Route 66B in Loramie Township.

-9:13 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

THURSDAY

-1:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-9:13 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5500 block of Maple Tawawa Road in Perry Township.

-6:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15300 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-2:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies responded to the 16800 block of Southland Road in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:31 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire and Police responded to North High Street at East Wall Street on the report powerlines down on the road and started a fire.

-8:01 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Versailles Life Squad and deputies responded to the 3700 block of Redmond Road in Loramie Township.

-5:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15200 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-3:39 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and deputies responded to 303 North Main Street in Jackson Township on fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

