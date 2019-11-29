Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:33 p.m.: theft. A packaged baby swing, valued at $140, was reported stolen at 301 S. Miami Ave.

-3:52 p.m.: theft. The theft of $35 in cash was reported at 305 S. Main Ave.

TUESDAY

-12:02 p.m.: theft. Merchandise, valued at $58, was reported stolen at Kroger on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Collins Ambaya, 42, of Houston, Texas, was cited with failure to control after at one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:22 p.m.

Ambaya was traveling southbound on state Route 29 when he attempted to turn west onto state Route 47 and the trailer attached to his semi struck the light pole at the northwest corner of the intersection.

• Rick A. Belt, 36, 1856 Fair Oaks Road, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:38 p.m.

Belt was traveling northeast on Port Jefferson Road when he struck the parked vehicle in front of 1510 Port Jefferson Road that is owned by Lucas L. Nicodemus, 1510 Port Jefferson Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-noon: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-8:53 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-6:05 to 1:11 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-8:55 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-7:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

WEDNESDAY

-3:32 p.m.: tree down. Firefighters responded to a report a tree was down.

-3:25 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-2:54 p.m.: wires down. Firefighters responded to a report wires were down.

-10:20 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

