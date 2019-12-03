Police log

TUESDAY

-12:40 a.m.: driving under the influence. Michael R. Rice, 46, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave., was arrested for OVI.

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Matthew C. Cooper, 32, 826 N. Main Ave., was arrested on trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools and having weapons while under disability charges.

-11:56 a.m.: contempt. John Michael Hasselbeck, 37, 120 1/2 E. Clay St., was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-10:08 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a Mongoose bicycle, valued at $100, at 223 1/2 E. Court St.

-2:14 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires on a maroon 2007 Mitsubishi were reported damaged at Emerson Climate Technologies on Campbell Road. The damage is set at $120.

SUNDAY

-8:59 a.m.: warrant. Landon Murray, 24, 1801 Cheryl Place, was arrested on a parole violation warrant.

SATURDAY

-8:47 p.m.: criminal damaging. Courtney L. Vestal, 21, 815 Evergreen Drive, was arrested on criminal damaging charges after a window screen was reported damaged at 150 Northwood Drive. The damage is set at $50.

-7:43 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door handle was reported damaged at Anytime Fitness on Michigan Street. The damage is set at $50.

-7:37 p.m.: theft — without consent. A bicycle, valued at $50, was reported stolen at the Shelby County Gateway Program on North Ohio Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: contempt. Timothy J. Sapp, 32, 217 E. North St., was arrested on an outstanding contempt warrant.

-2:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. Three tires on a black 2014 Nissan Versa were reported damaged at 730 N. Ohio Ave. The damage is set at $300.

-12:19 a.m.: theft — without consent. A black Hyper BMX-style bicycle, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 1135 Morris Ave.

-9:07 a.m.: theft — without consent. An LG TV, valued at $720, and an LG sound bar, valued at $250, were reported taken from 1133 Hamilton Court without permission.

-1:44 a.m.: OVI. Bradley Ray DeVault, 23, 301 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-11:03 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police received a report eggs were thrown at a vehicle and residence at 614 Michigan St.

-2:14 p.m.: theft — without consent. Four pieces of clothing, valued at $40, were reported stolen at Vin & Joy Boutique on South Ohio Avenue.

THURSDAY

-10:10 p.m.: contempt. Jaqueline S. Hernandez, 31, of Toledo, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-2:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Jordan Marvin, 19, 334 W. Parkwood Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

Crashes

Tamira Jo Langley, 33, of Troy, was cited with right of way through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:53 p.m.

Langley was stopped headed eastbound on Kossuth Street at Main Avenue when she then proceeded into the intersection and was struck by the southbound vehicle driven by Abigail E. Blanford, 25, 2355 Collins Drive, Apt. B., causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

• Chandler Spaugy, 16, of Anna, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:28 p.m.

Spaugy was pulling out of a private drive on state Route 47 and was attempting to turn left when he struck the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Carol A. Bishop, 68, 802 Dingman St.

• Kristin M. Sharpe, 50, 836 St. Marys Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

Sharpe was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue crossing state Route 47 when she failed to stop for the red light and struck the northbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue head-on that was driven by Dennis J. Berning, 63, of New Bremen.

Sharpe was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Stacey Yinger, 31, 1003 Port Jefferson Road, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27, at 10:30 p.m.

Yinger was traveling eastbound on Kossuth Street when she struck the parked vehicle in front of 333 Kossuth St, that is owned by Michelle Knasel, 333 Kossuth St.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:40 to 8:19 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-12:41 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-5:44 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:19 a.m. to 10:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-11:12 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-5:45 a.m. to 9:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-9:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-6:33 p.m.: standby. Medics responded to standby at a sport event.

-1 to 5:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

