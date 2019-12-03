Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:12 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Mayse Towing on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township on the report of the theft of tires.

-1:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

-8:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report a tractor hit a vehicle’s mirror.

-7:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 95 south on Interstate 75 to assist another unit.

-12:43 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to West Russell Road at Wapakoneta Avenue to assist Sidney Police.

-12:22 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Piper Street at St. Marys Avenue to assist Sidney Police.

MONDAY

-7:45 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 4308 Newport Road in Cynthian Township on the report someone was inside the residence.

-7:37 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 4411 Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report two vehicle were trespassing on the property.

-6:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-2:29 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Auglaize County to assist with a crash.

SUNDAY

-7:10 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 106 South Pike St. in Franklin Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-12:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

-4:25 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 10970 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-6:55 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 91 south on I-75 on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Crashes

Drew Michael Monnin, 22, of Versailles, was cited with failure to control after a rollover crash on Sunday at 8:40 p.m.

Monnin was traveling northbound in the 10500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township when he went left of center, went off the left side of the road sideways and rolled while going into the ditch. His vehicle rolled again and then struck a tree before coming to a final stop.

His silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala was towed from the scene by Rose Towing. Anna Fire also responded to the scene.

Monnin was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:49 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police was dispatched to the Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report someone inside the business was smoking and behaving strange.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-10:47.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 1500 block of Rangeline Road in Loramie Township.

-9:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 4300 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-10:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4500 block of Dawson Road in Loramie Township.

-5:46 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 400 James Street in Jackson Township.

-3:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and deputies responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

