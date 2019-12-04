Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:48 p.m.: K9 training. Deputies conducted K9 training in Germantown.

-2:07 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Chilly Jilly’s on South Ohio Avenue to assist another unit.

-11:22 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 17322 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a trespassing.

TUESDAY

-5:23 p.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to 2500 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a burglary in progress.

-5:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 19000 block of Middleton Hume Road in Green Township.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Russia School on School Street on the report a student has not been turning fundraiser money into the school.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:02 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12100 block of Dorothy Drive in McLean Township.

-9 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11500 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township.

-8:50 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue were dispatched to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-1:32 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of Greenback Road in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-6:28 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 9400 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

