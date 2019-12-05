Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 15751 Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report an account was hacked.

-1:11 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the Shelby County Annex building on East Court Street in Clinton Township on the report of vandalism.

-7:03 a.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to 7485 Stoker Road in Washington Township on the report a neighbor entered the residence.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to 1001 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-9:36 a.m.: assist. Anna Police responded to assist another unit at Speedway on East Main Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:10 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 18300 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:24 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to Speedway on Michigan Street in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

