Police log

FRIDAY

-8:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report someone rummaged through a 2006 Chevrolet truck parked at 595 W. Hoewisher Road and damaged an Explorer Hyper bicycle, valued at $50, a tree, valued at $50, and other property that was inside of the vehicle.

-1:01 a.m.: burglary. Police received a report someone broke-in and stole a saddlebag-style purse, valued at $10, at 215 E. North St.

THURSDAY

-8 p.m.: contempt. Emily Russell, 22, 525 Chestnut Ave., was arrested for contempt.

-8:19 a.m.: found property. An Apple iPod was reported found at 119 N. Highland Ave.

Crashes

Brandon L. VanFleet, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after at two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:46 p.m.

VanFleet was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of him. The vehicle, driven by Hitam A. Sheikh, 34, of Piqua, stopped due to backed up traffic as it approaching the intersection of Folkerth Avenue.

• Belinda J. Gifford, 53, 847 E. Court St., was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:02 a.m.

Gifford was traveling northbound on South Main Avenue on a one-way street when she attempted to turn left from the right lane and struck the northbound vehicle in left lane that was driven by Dania Marie Barnhart, 39, of Saint Paris.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:31 a.m. to 2:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-12:48 to 9:46 p.m.: crash with injuries. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

-8:49 to 8:57 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two machine fires.

-12:47 a.m. to 11:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

